The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

