THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Charles Allen Buys 542,000 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Charles Allen acquired 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($323,330.31).

THG Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:THG opened at GBX 47.02 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.41 million, a PE ratio of -273.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44.72 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.98 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

