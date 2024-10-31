Thierry Mabru Sells 50,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of GTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 705,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,365. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

