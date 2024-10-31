Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.68 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Approximately 35,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

