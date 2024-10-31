Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $222.37 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $222.37 million and $4.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02247202 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,244,911.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

