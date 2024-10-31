Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 243,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 211,693 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Thryv by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Thryv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thryv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 182.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 142,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

