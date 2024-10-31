Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,598 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

