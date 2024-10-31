Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 294.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,383 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE PM opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM
Insider Activity
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.