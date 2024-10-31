Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

