Tnf LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tnf LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15,881.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

