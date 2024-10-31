Tnf LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.63 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

