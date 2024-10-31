Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $786.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Insider Activity

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

