Trajan Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth approximately $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 824,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NCR Voyix news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 0.4 %

VYX stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

