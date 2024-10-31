Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.