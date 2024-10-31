Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $138.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $905.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,561,000 after acquiring an additional 137,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Transcat by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16,241.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

