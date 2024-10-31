Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

TRN opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

