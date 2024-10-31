Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stake Raised by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.17% of Triumph Financial worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFIN stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $90.62. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

