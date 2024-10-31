Truist Financial Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $244.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Shares of RSG opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

