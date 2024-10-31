Truist Financial Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $80.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

ADC stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 178.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

