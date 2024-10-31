Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. 3,316,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.