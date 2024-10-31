This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tyra Biosciences’s 8K filing here.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
