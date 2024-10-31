Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:UBER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $87.00.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
