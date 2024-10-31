Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $95,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.00. 211,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,259. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.17. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.