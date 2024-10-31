UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,152. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $65,046.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,695.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $65,046.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,695.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,196,000 after acquiring an additional 111,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

