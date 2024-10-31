Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.63 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

