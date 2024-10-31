Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Unisys has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.