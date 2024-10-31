United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 31,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,837 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

