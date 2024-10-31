United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after buying an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.79 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.