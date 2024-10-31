United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.92. Approximately 7,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.18% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

