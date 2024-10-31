United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
United States Steel has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
United States Steel Price Performance
Shares of X traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 3,387,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,926. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
