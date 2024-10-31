Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 10.1 %

OLED stock traded down $20.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 669,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.