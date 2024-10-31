Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.426-8.809 EPS.

Unum Group Stock Up 4.4 %

UNM opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

