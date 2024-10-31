UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00008479 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.60 billion and $13.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00100125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,085,260 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,085,691.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.04678038 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $13,737,374.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

