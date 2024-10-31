Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Director Robert Paul Lowry Buys 32,895 Shares

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Paul Lowry bought 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,723.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unusual Machines Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 218,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Unusual Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

