UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.02 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.11.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
