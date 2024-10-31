US Bancorp DE Has $179.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $179,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.97. 92,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,279. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.50 and a 200 day moving average of $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

