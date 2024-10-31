US Bancorp DE Purchases 319,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $639,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,178. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

