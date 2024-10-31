Vai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,491.10 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $1,491.10 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,344,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

