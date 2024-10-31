Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $188.07 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.60.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

