Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $462,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

