Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $523,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

