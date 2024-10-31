Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $194.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

