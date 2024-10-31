Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

