Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VTEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
