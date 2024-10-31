Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.