Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $401.89 and a 52-week high of $612.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

