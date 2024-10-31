Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 741,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 559,857 shares.The stock last traded at $264.36 and had previously closed at $265.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

