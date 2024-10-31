Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

