Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $380.56 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

