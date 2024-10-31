Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $8.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $524.47. 2,172,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.56 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

